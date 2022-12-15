Man convicted of vehicular homicide in street race that led to woman's death

Scales of Justice in Courtroom

A South Daytona Beach man who was driving his car at speeds up to 114 mph in a street race when he crashed into another car and killed a woman was found guilty Wednesday of vehicular homicide, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

Erik Worthington, 27, will face up to 15 years in prison at his sentencing which has yet to be scheduled. Circuit Judge Leah Case presided over the the three-day trial with a jury returning the guilty verdict on Wednesday.

The crash happened about 3:12 p.m. on June 4, 2019 and fatally injured Mary Spanos, 73, of Ormond Beach.

Worthington was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro, racing against a Subaru north on Nova Road, according to Ormond Beach Police.

Police stated a dash cash camera video on another vehicle showed Spanos pulling out from a stop sign at Shadow Lakes Boulevard to make a left to go south on Nova Road in Ormond Beach.

The Camaro and the Subaru both swerved to avoid Spanos’ Cadillac SUV. The Subaru avoided the Cadillac but not the Camaro. Worthington’s Camaro struck the left front corner of Spanos’ Cadillac, causing it to spin and roll onto its roof, police said.

Spanos died about seven hours later at Halifax Health Medical Center from injuries suffered in the crash, investigators said.

Worthington denied he had been racing the Subaru, police said. But witnesses said they heard the engines in the Camaro and the Subaru revving as the drivers were stopped at a traffic light before the crash.

In a statement in a tweet, 7th Circuit State Attorney R.J. Larizza stated his offices "thoughts and prayers" were with Spanos' family.

"It must be exceptionally difficult to endure a trial of this nature during this time of year. I sincerely hope they find some peace in the fact that the defendant is being held accountable for his reckless and deadly actions."

