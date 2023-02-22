Man convicted of voluntary manslaughter in beating death on Menominee Indian Reservation in 2021

GREEN BAY – A federal jury found a 28-year-old man guilty of voluntary manslaughter Tuesday for an assault that led to the death of a man on the Menominee Indian Reservation in January 2021.

Duane A. Waupoose, Jr. was also convicted of assault with a dangerous weapon and use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, a fight broke out in a driveway of a home in the School View area of the Menominee Indian Reservation around midnight on Jan. 31, 2021, after Waupoose and others were approached by a group of people "looking to fight another person."

In the altercation, Waupoose was shot and received minor injuries. He then disarmed the man who shot him and chased him down the driveway into the street, "striking" the man with the shotgun. It's unclear from court records if Waupoose shot the man or struck him with the gun.

When Waupoose caught up with the man, he "repeatedly struck him on his face and head" with the stock of the shotgun, causing multiple injuries that eventually resulted in the man's death, according to the indictment.

The case was investigated by the Menominee Tribal Police Department and the FBI.

Waupoose's sentencing is scheduled for June 2. He faces a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of life in prison.

