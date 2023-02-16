Man convicted in Windsor stabbing murders, assault

Feb. 16—WINDSOR — A man who admitted that, at age 17, he arranged to have a friend fatally stab his 55-year-old stepmother and her 78-year-old mother in their home — and knife his father without killing him — accepted a plea bargain Tuesday and is likely to get a 48-year prison sentence.

DOUBLE MURDER

DEFENDANT: Charles J. Dzurenka Jr., now 20, formerly of 70 Clover St. in Windsor

CONVICTIONS: Two counts of aiding or encouraging murder, a count of conspiring in the murders, and a count of aiding or encouraging a first-degree assault

LIKELY SENTENCE: 48 years in prison

Charles J. Dzurenka Jr., now 20, was convicted in the Hartford Superior Court plea deal of two counts of aiding or encouraging murder, a count of conspiring in the murders, and a count of aiding or encouraging a first-degree assault, records show.

He entered the pleas under the Alford Doctrine, meaning he didn't admit guilt but acknowledged the prosecution's evidence was sufficient for a conviction at trial.

Aiding or encouraging the commission of a crime carries the same potential penalties as actually committing it.

Dzurenka's friend, Terry T. Brown Jr., has admitted to committing the three stabbings in Dzurenka's family home at 70 Clover St. in Windsor early on May 11, 2020. In a plea bargain, Brown received a 58-year prison sentence.

Because Dzurenka and Brown were juveniles when the crimes occurred, they will be eligible for parole after 30 years in prison.

Dzurenka's sentencing is set for May 2.

Killed in the post-midnight attack were Sandra Marci, 78, and her daughter Marianne Marci Dzurenka, 55. Dzurenka's father, also named Charles Dzurenka, who was then 52 and married to Marianne, was wounded but survived.

Windsor police quickly identified Dzurenka Jr. as a suspect, and he gave two statements to police on the day of the stabbings. At first, he said he had only been playing video games with a friend in Torrington that night, Windsor police Detective Brian Burke reported.

But Dzurenka Jr. admitted in a subsequent statement that his initial statement hadn't been completely true.

He outlined his grievances against his stepmother and father, saying he felt bullied in their house, and "I just can't stand it. I felt that if they all died my life would get better."

But he expressed no grievances toward Sandra Marci, referring to her as his grandmother, and saying she "never had any problems in the house."

In a statement read at Brown's sentencing, the Marci family vigorously disputed Dzurenka Jr.'s portrayal of his stepmother, detailing the many things she did for him.

"She genuinely cared for him, being the best stepmother she could be," the statement said.

Dzurenka Jr. said in his confession that he knew Brown from "the courts" by the Clover Street School and described how Brown agreed to kill the adults and take whatever he wanted in the house as payment.

Dzurenka Jr. said he sneaked out of the house on the night of May 10, 2020, and got a ride to Torrington in a van in which his sometime girlfriend Makenzie Bezio was also a passenger.

He said Bezio had tried to talk him out of the murder plan — but couldn't — and "just went along with it."

Bezio, now 20, of Torrington, is being held on $350,000 bond while facing two counts each of murder and conspiring to commit that crime, records show.

Dzurenka Jr. described communicating with Brown via Snapchat during the crimes and eventually deciding to let his father live in return for his father's agreement not to say anything to anyone and to be a better father.

Dzurenka Jr. described communicating with Brown via Snapchat during the crimes and eventually deciding to let his father live in return for his father's agreement not to say anything to anyone and to be a better father.