Man cooked neighbour’s heart ‘to feed his family and release demons’

Lawrence Anderson in police custody ((Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation))

A man accused of killing three people has confessed to cutting out his neighbour’s heart and cooking it, and said he planned to feed it to his family to “release the demons.”

Lawrence Anderson, 42, from Chickasha in Oklahoma, allegedly fatally stabbed his neighbour Andrea Lynn Blankenship, 41, on 9 February, The Oklahoman reported.

Mr Anderson then cut out her heart and carried it to his aunt and uncle’s home, where had been staying, next door, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) wrote in a search warrant.

An OSBI agent added: “He cooked the heart with potatoes to feed to his family to release the demons.”

The 42-year-old then allegedly killed his uncle Leon Pye and his four-year-old granddaughter, Kaeos Yates, before he stabbed his aunt Delsie Pye in both of her eyes.

However, Ms Pye survived the attack and Mr Anderson was arrested on the same day by officers from the Chickasha Police Department after she called the police.

When the police arrived at the residence, they forced their way in after hearing Ms Pye yelling and found “Anderson throwing up in the living room into some pillows,” the agent wrote.

Ms Blankenship’s body was not discovered until two days later, after Mr Anderson confessed to the killing at a hospital in Oklahoma City where he was being treated.

Mr Anderson is being held in Grady County Jail, pending charges, with Grady County district attorney Jason Hicks telling The Oklahoman that the death penalty “is on the table.”

