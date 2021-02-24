Man cooked neighbour’s heart ‘to feed his family and release demons’

James Crump
&lt;p&gt;Lawrence Anderson in police custody&lt;/p&gt; ((Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation))

Lawrence Anderson in police custody

((Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation))

A man accused of killing three people has confessed to cutting out his neighbour’s heart and cooking it, and said he planned to feed it to his family to “release the demons.”

Lawrence Anderson, 42, from Chickasha in Oklahoma, allegedly fatally stabbed his neighbour Andrea Lynn Blankenship, 41, on 9 February, The Oklahoman reported.

Mr Anderson then cut out her heart and carried it to his aunt and uncle’s home, where had been staying, next door, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) wrote in a search warrant.

An OSBI agent added: “He cooked the heart with potatoes to feed to his family to release the demons.”

The 42-year-old then allegedly killed his uncle Leon Pye and his four-year-old granddaughter, Kaeos Yates, before he stabbed his aunt Delsie Pye in both of her eyes.

However, Ms Pye survived the attack and Mr Anderson was arrested on the same day by officers from the Chickasha Police Department after she called the police.

When the police arrived at the residence, they forced their way in after hearing Ms Pye yelling and found “Anderson throwing up in the living room into some pillows,” the agent wrote.

Ms Blankenship’s body was not discovered until two days later, after Mr Anderson confessed to the killing at a hospital in Oklahoma City where he was being treated.

Mr Anderson is being held in Grady County Jail, pending charges, with Grady County district attorney Jason Hicks telling The Oklahoman that the death penalty “is on the table.”

Read More

Oklahoma lawmaker proposes 'Bigfoot' hunting season

Oklahoma mass shooting: Man charged for murder of his brother and five children

Recommended Stories

  • Italy presses UN for answers on envoy's slaying in Congo

    Italy on Wednesday pressed the United Nations for answers about the attack on a U.N. food aid convoy in Congo that left a young ambassador and his paramilitary police bodyguard dead. Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told lawmakers in Rome that Italy has asked both the U.N. and the U.N. World Food Program to open an investigation into the security arrangements for convoy, which was attacked two days earlier. The minister said Italy also will spare no effort to determine the truth behind the killing of Ambassador Luca Attanasio and Carabiniere paramilitary officer Vittorio Iacovacci.

  • ‘Cult members only come out for the cult leader’: Lara said to be first Trump set for 2024 run – but can she win?

    The idea of Lara Trump as the future of the Republican Party has left many “never Trumpers” aghast

  • Non-essential retail to reopen from April 12 under coronavirus roadmap

    All non-essential retail will reopen in April – but customers will have to shop alone. The Government has said the reopening of the indoor economy, which employs around 1.2 million people, from April 12 will restore jobs and enable people to access important activities and services. However, wider social distancing rules will apply in all these settings as they reopen as part of Step 2 of the roadmap out of lockdown. It means customers visiting shops, which are predominantly indoor spaces, will have to do so either alone or with their household groups. While the news that non-essential retail will reopen was welcomed, the British Independent Retailers Association (Bira) voiced disappointment with the designated April 12 date. Andrew Goodacre, the Bira CEO, said: "Whilst it is good for us to have a date, we are very disappointed that non-essential shops will miss the Easter period, especially as they also missed out on most of the busy festive period." He called on Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, to recognise this in next week's Budget and said independent retailers "are desperate to be open and serving their communities" and said: "In the meantime, we have large general retailers and garden centres free to trade despite only selling a small amount of essential items, with the prospect of being free form competition for the next seven weeks."

  • Trophy hunter poses with ‘Valentine’s gift’ giraffe heart during shooting trip

    ‘I’m absolutely over the moon with my BIG present,’ says South African farm owner

  • Obama broke classmate’s nose over racially abusive comment

    Mr Obama shared the story on his new podcast “Renegades” with Bruce Springsteen

  • Hong Kong plans lower budget deficit as economy expected to recover

    Hong Kong plans to run a much lower budget deficit in the coming fiscal year as the economy is expected to recover from its longest recession on record, Finance Secretary Paul Chan said on Wednesday. Often-violent protests and U.S.-China trade tensions in 2019 had plunged the global financial hub into recession even before the pandemic hit. Chan told legislators he expected the budget deficit for the upcoming year to hit HK$101.6 billion ($13.10 billion), smaller than the record HK$257.6 billion expected for 2020/21.

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin says Trump ‘remains a clear and present danger’ to Americans

    The lead House impeachment manager also tells "The View" why he considers former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial successful despite the acquittal.

  • Merrick Garland says he's concerned about 'randomness' of death penalty and its 'disparate' impact on Black Americans

    Since 1973, 185 people have been exonerated after being wrongfully convicted and sentenced to death, the Death Penalty Information Center found.

  • 'Mean tweets' threaten Biden budget pick Tanden as U.S. moderates balk

    President Joe Biden's nomination of Neera Tanden to lead the Office of Management and Budget edged toward collapse on Monday as two moderate Republicans seen as potential "yes" votes became "no's" because of her past harsh comments on social media. Senators Susan Collins and Mitt Romney both cited concerns that Tanden, 50, would be too divisive to lead the agency responsible for managing the $4 trillion federal budget. With the Senate divided 50-50 between the Republican and Democratic caucuses, Tanden will need the support of at least one Republican to win confirmation in the Senate.

  • Biden news - live: AOC blasts president’s migrant camp as Romney predicts Trump 2024 nomination ‘landslide’

    Follow all the latest news from the White House

  • Joe Biden says millions of masks will be sent 'very shortly'; Americans prefer trips over sex, Trivago poll says: Live COVID-19 updates

    The White House said this weekend that despite the drop in cases this month, life won't return to normal for quite some time. Latest virus updates.

  • ‘QAnon Shaman’ who turned on Trump seeks release after organic foods cause ‘digestive issues’

    US Capitol riot suspect had been on a hunger strike until authorities offered healthier menu

  • Amy Klobuchar shuts down Ron Johnson's conspiracy mongering at Capitol attack hearing

    On Tuesday, the former leaders of the Capitol Police and other authorities entrusted with protecting the Capitol building testified about the Jan. 6 attack, telling conflicting stories about what happened that day. One thing that clearly didn't happen was what Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) shared during his chance to question the law enforcement leaders: An account of the day published in the conservative publication The Federalist alleging those who broke into the Capitol were seemingly professional provocateurs and not the "working-class" people seen protesting outside early in the day. Ron Johnson is using his questioning time during the Capitol security hearing to promote a conspiracy theory that the January 6 insurrectionists weren't actually Trump supporters, but were "provocateurs" and "fake Trump protesters" pic.twitter.com/t72QkHDbaG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 23, 2021 That suggestion flew in the face of testimony from former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, who said Tuesday that the attack was "pre-planned," and insurgents were "well equipped, coordinated, and prepared to carry out a violent insurrection at the United States Capitol." And when the hearing ended, Rules Committee Chair Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) made it clear that Johnson's allegations weren't correct. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) closes out the Capitol insurrection hearing with what appears to be a nod to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI): “There is clear agreement that this was a planned insurrection, and I think *most* members here very firmly agree with that.” pic.twitter.com/dyfeBCBcvZ — The Recount (@therecount) February 23, 2021 At around the same time Johnson was sharing the conspiracy theory, federal prosecutors unsealed a case against a Capitol attacker who, in the weeks after the attack, had made it clear left-wing provocateurs weren't behind the siege, HuffPost reports. Jose Padilla, prosecutors said, used online forums to detail his experiences at the insurrection, making it clear that "the guy breaking the windows weren't antifa," but rather "patriots." More stories from theweek.comCapitol Police leaders still haven't really explained why they were unprepared for the Jan. 6 siegeRepublicans' deficit hypocrisy comes home to roostDemocrats may drop $15 minimum wage from coronavirus relief because 2 senators oppose it

  • Ahmaud Arbery's mother reflects on her son's death one year after he was killed while jogging

    "I was in a state of just being numb. And as the days have passed, the numbness has left, and I'm really - it's very painful," Cooper-Jones said.

  • Woods faces hard recovery from serious injuries in car crash

    In a career filled with remarkable comebacks, Tiger Woods faces his toughest recovery of all. Woods was driving through a sweeping, downhill stretch of road through coastal suburbs of Los Angeles when his SUV struck a sign, crossed over a raised median and two oncoming lanes before it toppled down an embankment, coming to a halt on its side. A sheriff’s deputy poked his head through a hole in the windshield to see Woods, still wearing his seatbelt, sitting in the driver’s seat.

  • Tiger Woods was driving $50,000 luxury SUV at time of crash

    Golfer was driving sponsored Genesis GV80 SUV while in California

  • Chrissy Teigen begs Joe Biden to unfollow her on Twitter so she can get back to tweeting like herself

    Teigen was one of 13 people followed by the president's account on Twitter. The others include his wife, Dr. Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris.

  • French actor Gerard Depardieu charged with rape

    French actor Gerard Depardieu has been charged for the alleged rape and sexual assault of a 22-year-old actress at his Paris mansion in 2018, it was reported on Tuesday. The Paris public prosecutor's office opened a preliminary investigation in the summer of 2018 into the allegations against Depardieu but it was subsequently dropped for lack of evidence. The inquiry resumed last summer and Depardieu, 72, was charged in December, a judicial source told AFP on Tuesday. Depardieu, France's most famous actor, is the latest high-profile figure to be charged for rape as movements against sexual abuse pick up pace in the country. The woman, a 22-year-old actress and dancer according to French media, accuses him of raping and assaulting her several times at his Paris mansion. She filed the complaint at a gendarmerie in Lambesc near Aix-en-Provence, southern France. Depardieu's lawyer, Herve Temime, told AFP that the actor, who is free but under judicial supervision, "completely rejects the accusations". He could not immediately be reached for comment. She reportedly claimed the events took place at the screen icon's "hôtel particulier" - town mansion - in Paris' central 6th arrondissement on August 7 and 13. According to a source close to the investigation, Depardieu is friends with the young woman's father and had "taken her under his wing", giving her tips on how to start her acting career. She studied in a school where he gave lessons. According to her agent, the actress has been "destroyed" by the saga. She reportedly alleged that he abused her during an "informal rehearsal" for a play. Her lawyer was not available for comment. Depardieu has appeared in around 170 films, including Jean de Florette, Green Card and Astérix et Obélix. He has had run-ins with the law in the past regarding drink driving. The charges come in the wake of a string of sexual abuse accusations against high-profile figures in France, including politicians, actors and intellectuals. Last week, a former French minister was sentenced and imprisoned for gang rape and sexual assault on an employee for the first time in modern French history. The past few months have seen the emergence of #MeTooInceste, #MeTooGay, under which survivors told their stories of abuse as children and gay people, respectively. Dozens of female students at prestigious French university Sciences Po have also shared stories of harassment, assault and rape under the hashtag #SciencesPorcs. A host of allegations were triggered by the publication of a book at the start of the year, La Familia Grande, in which author Camille Kouchner accused a top political expert and commentator, Olivier Duhamel, of sexually abusing a relative when he was a minor. Science Po director, Frédéric Mion, resigned over criticism of his handling of the scandal after it emerged he had been informed of the accusations against Mr Duhamel, a former head of the organisation that runs the university, in 2018. An investigation into rape accusations against interior minister Gerald Darmanin has also been reopened.

  • ‘Zero respect’: Ted Cruz pictured scrolling through phone during harrowing opening testimony into Capitol riot

    Senator caused controversy last week after he flew to Mexico while a winter storm battered Texas

  • Ted Cruz on leaked Cancun trip texts: ‘Here’s a suggestion, just don’t be a------s’

    Cruz also made a joke about the Zodiac Killer.