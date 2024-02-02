Man cooks, eats pufferfish gifted to him then fell into coma dying 35 days later: Reports

A man who cooked and ate a poisonous pufferfish that was gifted to him fell into a coma and died 35 days later, media outlets report.

Magno Sergio Gomes, 46, died in a hospital in Espirito Santos, Brazil, after suffering seizures and being paralyzed by toxins from a pufferfish that are 1,000 times deadlier than Cyanide. According to the New York Post, his sister, Myriam Gomes Lopes, spoke with Newsflash about what happened.

Gomes cooked the pufferfish and served himself and an unnamed friend, who miraculously survived the deadly meal.

Lopes told Newsflash her family doesn't know where the pufferfish, that was gifted to her brother, came from and whether it was caught or farmed.

She said her brother didn't have any experience cleaning and preparing pufferfish. He and his friend only gutted the fish, removed its liver and then boiled it before eating it with lime juice.

Photo taken on June 5, 2012 shows a pufferfish, known as fugu in Japan, on a chopping board to remove toxic internal organs at a Japanese restaurant "Torafugu-tei" in Tokyo.

Effects of eating pufferfish led to man's death

Lopes said Gomes felt the effects of the toxins less than an hour after eating the fish.

"Magno started to feel numb in his mouth,” said Lopes.

Gomes drove himself to the hospital, where the toxins began to take over, and the numbness spread through his body before he went into cardiac arrest for 8 minutes.

According to Lopes, the man also suffered from multiple seizures that "greatly affected" his brain and left him with a small chance of survival

Lopes says her brother was then intubated and put on life support. He died 35 days later on January 27, reports the New York Post.

“The doctors told our family that he died from poisoning, which had quickly traveled to his head,” said Lopes.

His friend, while still alive, is also experiencing adverse effects from the poison.

“He’s not walking very well,” said Lopes. “He was neurologically impacted, but he is recovering.”

Pufferfish: Why the fish is deadly and toxic

According to National Geographic, pufferfish are still dangerous, even when they don't puff up and look like deadly, spiked balloons.

The poison that killed Gomes is called tetrodotoxin. The toxin, which is meant to deter predators from consuming the fish, can be found in almost every single puffer fish, states National Geographic.

"To humans, tetrodotoxin is deadly, up to 1,200 times more poisonous than cyanide," writes the publication. "There is enough toxin in one pufferfish to kill 30 adult humans, and there is no known antidote."

Twenty species of pufferfish reside in Brazil, and over half can be found in Espirito Santa.

Other media outlets did not specify the species of pufferfish that Gomes ate.

Despite the deadly poison, pufferfish is considered to be delicacy

Raw pufferfish is considered to be a delicacy in Japan, where it's known as fogu.

Reports vary, but according to Hidden Japan, chefs undergo over three years of training. Knajfi said chefs have to undergo at least two years of training.

However, Yutaka Sasaki says that serving fugu requires a much longer apprenticeship.

"If you want to cook real fogu, you need to serve, at least, a 10-year apprenticeship," Sasaki, a fogu specialist with 45 years of experience in the art, told Great Big Story.

Science Direct reports Japan sees around 50 deaths related to puffer fish poisoning yearly.

Most are contributed to inexperienced chefs who prepare the dish themselves, like Gomes.

