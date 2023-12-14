Man who cops say shot, killed his ex and her daughter in Miami condo faces murder charges

A man who police say shot and killed his ex-girlfriend and her daughter inside a Miami condo on Wednesday has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Carlos Alexander Travieso, 48, turned himself in at a police station shortly after the shooting and confessed to killing Irisbel de la Caridad Cartalla Rivera, 50, and Isbelsy de la Caridad Olivera Cartalla, 22, Miami police said.

Carlos Alexander Travieso, 48, confessed to shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend and her daughter at Yolanda Villas Condo. 801 NW 47th Ave., around 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, Miami police said.

Travieso is seen on security footage walking around the Yolanda Villas Condo, 801 NW 47th Ave., in Flagami about half an hour before the shooting — entering Cartalla Rivera’s apartment after she opened the door for an unidentified person who later witnessed the killing, police said in his arrest report. He then followed Cartalla Rivera into the unit and took out a gun.

A Miami police crime scene investigations truck is parked in front of Yolanda Villas Condo, 801 NW 47th Ave., where a man shot and killed his ex and her daughter on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, Miami police said.

Around 9 a.m., police say Travieso shot and killed both women before getting away in a car. When first responders arrived, they found the women unresponsive and with gunshot wounds. Both were declared dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Man confessed to shooting, killing his ex and her daughter at Flagami condo, cops say

While officers began to investigate what happened, they received a call from West Miami Police Department — Travieso had turned himself in at their police station, 901 SW 62nd Ave., and had confessed to shooting both women, police said. The witness also said Travieso shot the women.

A man shot and killed his ex and her daughter at Yolanda Villas Condo. 801 NW 47th Ave., around 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, Miami police said.

Authorities haven’t said why Travieso killed the women; what he told investigators was redacted from the arrest report. He remained behind bars at Miami-Dade County’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center as of Thursday, jail records show.