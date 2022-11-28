Man’s corpse dumped from car onto Bronx street

Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
·1 min read

A man’s corpse was found dumped on a Bronx street early Monday, police said.

Police responded to a 3:50 a.m. 911 call about a body found in front of a factory on Oak Point Ave. near Barretto St. in Hunts Point. Investigators learned a vehicle was earlier seen dumping the body there.

It was not immediately clear if the man was the victim of a homicide or died of an overdose or some other way.

The man was carrying no identification and cops are trying to determine who he is and how he died.

