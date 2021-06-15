Man in court in machete attack at Vancouver bar

Jun. 14—A transient man who allegedly struck a man with a machete following an argument at a Vancouver bar is facing allegations of attempted second-degree murder.

George Paul Guillaume, 47, appeared on the allegation Monday via Zoom in Clark County Superior Court.

Judge Gregory Gonzales set Guillaume's bail at $1 million. He is scheduled to be arraigned June 25.

The victim, Jason C. Spicer, suffered a 4-inch laceration on his left arm, down to the bone, according to court records. He was taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center for treatment.

Vancouver police officers responded at about 12:20 a.m. Friday for a reported assault with a weapon at The Spot Tavern, 7225 N.E. Fourth Plain Blvd. Two bar patrons had detained Guillaume, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Guillaume, who was reportedly intoxicated, told police he got into an argument with three or two men. He said the men came after him and struck him in the ribs. He pulled out a machete, he said, to defend himself, the affidavit states.

Spicer — who was also reportedly intoxicated — said he was outside the bar talking with some women when Guillaume, whom he does not know, interrupted the conversation. Spicer said he told Guillaume to leave because he was making things awkward, court records say.

The two men exchanged words, Spicer said, before Guillaume swing the machete at him while saying, "I'm going to cut your (expletive) head off." Spicer said he raised his left arm to protect his head, according to the affidavit.

A witness aid he saw Guillaume holding a machete about 15 feet away from Spicer, who had his fists up. Spicer was backing away and telling Guillaume to back up. Another witness said he saw Guillaume retrieve the machete from his van and that Spicer had initially followed him toward the van, court records state.

Video surveillance from the bar and one of the witnesses captured the incident.