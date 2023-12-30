Man in court on murder charge after Good Samaritan dies ‘intervening in violent wedding feud’

Chris Marriott, who died when he was hit by a car, and his wife Bryony - PA

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a Good Samaritan who went to the aid of a woman knocked unconscious during a violent wedding feud.

Hassan Jhangur spoke only to confirm his name and address as he appeared at Sheffield Magistrates Court on Saturday charged with the murder of Chris Marriott in an alleged car ramming attack.

During the three-minute hearing, Jhangur, 23, stood in the dock wearing a cast on his right arm and showing signs of a black left eye.

He was also charged with the attempted murders of Ambreen and Nafeesa Jhangur, Hassan Khan, the groom, his father, Riasat Khan, and Alison Norris, a 58-year-old midwife and local Labour councillor.

Mr Marriott, 46, had been walking with his wife and two young sons near their home on Wednesday in the Burngreave area of the city, when he went to help a woman who was lying in the middle of the road.

While his family returned home, he and other bystanders who tried to help the unconscious woman were apparently knocked down as a car ploughed into the crowd.

It is understood there had been a dispute between two families following a wedding of British-Pakistani teenagers Hasan Khan, 19 and Amani Jhangur, also 19, at a local mosque.

In the fracas, the groom is understood to have suffered a stab wound, while his father received head injuries.

Jhangur, from Sheffield showed no emotion as the single murder charge and five counts of attempted murder were put to him.

Wonderful husband

He wore grey tracksuit bottoms and a grey shirt. The bearded man was remanded in custody and will appear at Sheffield Crown Court on January 2. As he was led from the dock, Jhangur nodded to three relatives sat in the public gallery.

On Friday, Mr Marriott’s family issued a statement which read: “Chris was a wonderful husband, dad, brother, uncle – and friend to many.”

They said that Mr Marriott devoted his life to helping others, including at a foodbank in Sheffield and working for a debt advice charity.

The statement added: “The circumstances of his death, although tragic and unfathomable to us, his family, show the sort of man he was – to go to help rather than to turn away.

“Chris was also a man of faith who wanted others to also experience the joy he had found trusting in Jesus.

“We take comfort in these most difficult of times in our belief that he is with his Lord and Saviour, while we mourn his loss.

“We would urge anyone with any information to share this so that we can understand better the circumstances in which he died.”