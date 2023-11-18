Man covered in blood stains turns himself in, claims he murdered his mother in Island County

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - A homicide investigation is underway in Freeland after a man turned himself in, claiming he murdered his mother inside their trailer on Friday.

According to the Island County Sheriff’s Department (ICSD), at around 10:49 a.m., someone called 911 saying a man walking in the 5500 block of Cameron Rd. approached them, said he had committed a crime and wanted to report it.

The 911 caller reported the man had blood on his hands.

Within minutes, deputies arrived and met with the suspect. Authorities said he had what appeared to be dried blood on his hands and blood stains on his pants.

He told deputies that he lived a short distance away with his mother and father inside a newer camp trailer in the 5500 block of Myrtle Ave. He also indicated that his mother was dead.

According to the ICSD, he described to deputies how he assaulted his mother, the injuries he gave her and where he placed the weapons he used.

Another deputy went to the trailer and knocked on the door, but no one answered. After going inside, an unresponsive woman was found lying on the floor. There was blood on the floor beside her, blood on the side of her neck and multiple lacerations were discovered on her chest.

An emergency medical response team was called in to provide a medical assessment, and the deputy performed CPR until they arrived.

She was declared dead at the scene.

Deputies took the 32-year-old Freeland man into custody and booked him into the Island County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

The ICSD said the suspect’s first court appearance would take place Saturday afternoon. A press release with further information is expected to be available by 2 p.m. on Monday.

This is a developing story.