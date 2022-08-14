A Man Crashed His Car Into A Barricade Near The Supreme Court, Then Killed Himself

A man crashed his car into a vehicle barricade near the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, early Sunday morning, then killed himself, authorities said.

Capitol Police said the crash took place just after 4 a.m. at the barricade at East Capitol and Second streets. As the man got out of the car, it became engulfed in flames. He then fired several gunshots into the air.

Officers responded after hearing the gunfire, and as they approached the man, he fatally shot himself, police said. Officers did not fire their weapons.

The man's identity was not immediately released, and police said they were looking into his background. Based on their initial investigation, it did not appear he was targeting any members of Congress, who are on recess. The Supreme Court is also in recess.