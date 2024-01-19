Man who crashed into cop car and fled had run a red light with no license, police say

A man who crashed into a Miami-Dade cop car and fled Wednesday night was running a red light and driving without a license, police say.

Jaime Yasmany Ulloa, 32, is charged with leaving the scene of a crash with no serious injuries, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and driving without a license. He remained behind bars Friday at the county’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $2,800 bond and an immigration hold, jail records show.

Ulloa’s attorney information was not available Friday afternoon.

Around 10:09 p.m. Wednesday, Ulloa was driving a 2006 Ford Explorer “at a high rate of speed,” heading east on Coral Way and approaching the Palmetto Expressway intersection, as off-duty officer Jean Baptist Fritz was driving a police Dodge Charger in the opposite direction, according to the arrest report.

When the officer was making a left turn at the green light on Coral Way by the Palmetto northbound entrance ramp, Ulloa struck him, causing the Dodge Charger to rotate half a turn, Miami-Dade police said. The suspect sped off and didn’t call 911, police said.

Paramedics took Baptist Fritz, who police say sustained unspecified injuries, to Jackson Memorial Hospital West, where he was expected to recover.

Additional officers arrived at the scene, finding the Explorer abandoned at Southwest 74th Avenue, just south of Coral Way.

CBS News Miami footage showed a Miami-Dade police cruiser with front-end damage.

Investigators found the owner of the Explorer, a woman, who told them Ulloa was driving the car when it crashed. The Miami Herald is not naming her because she has not been charged.

Officers found Ulloa in front of his home near West Miami, detained him and took him to police headquarters, ultimately booking him into jail early Thursday morning.

Property damages are estimated at $35,000, police said in the report.

Ulloa’s arraignment hearing is scheduled for Feb. 16, court records show.