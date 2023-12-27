Man who crashed into Hingham Apple store back in court. Here's why

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

PLYMOUTH − The man charged with murder after his SUV slammed into the glass facade of the Apple Store at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham last year was in court Wednesday on a repeat charge of not keeping his GPS monitor charged.

Bradley Rein, 54, of Hingham, had been free on $100,000 bail following the crash, which killed Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, New Jersey, and injured more than a dozen others on Nov. 21, 2022.

Rein was indicted in March on a charge of second-degree murder, motor vehicle homicide by reckless driving, reckless driving, four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and 18 counts of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

As part of the pretrial conditions of his release, Rein was ordered to wear a GPS monitor.

Bradley Rein, 53, of Hingham, was arraigned in Hingham District Court on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.

According to the Plymouth County district attorney's office, Rein allowed his GPS to lose power Friday, Dec. 22, which sends a notice to both the wearer and the police department.

He was taken into custody that day after attempts to contact him by phone failed, authorities said. It was not clear during Wednesday's bail revocation hearing whether police found him at home or another location.

He was held over the weekend and appeared in court Wednesday.

During a hearing in Plymouth Superior Court on Wednesday morning, Assistant District Attorney Joshua Gedraitis suggested a substance abuse issue may have contributed to Rein's failure to charge the device as required.

After a brief sidebar involving Judge William Sullivan and Rein's lawyer, Joan Fund, Sullivan ordered that Rein receive a clinical evaluation before the hearing resumes at about 2 p.m. Wednesday. Gedraitis was attending the hearing remotely.

Deja vu all over again

Rein was taken into custody for the same offense this past September.

At that time, the state moved to revoke Rein’s bail and requested that he be held. Judge Diane Freniere ordered Rein’s bail revoked for 60 days. He was released around Thanksgiving, Gedraitis said.

More: Here's why the Hingham driver in the Apple Store crash was back in court

Chaotic scene at Derby Street Shops

Prosecutors say Rein was behind the wheel of his 2019 Toyota 4Runner when it crashed through the front window of the store Nov. 21, 2022, reaching the back wall of the store and trapping people inside.

Investigators said Rein was accelerating the SUV up to 60 mph in the five seconds before the crash and there was no indication of brake use during that time. Rein told police that the crash was caused by his foot becoming stuck on the accelerator pedal.

More: Apple Store driver claims gas pedal got stuck. That's not what officials think.

Rein told police he was at Derby Street Shops to repair a lens in his eyeglasses, which he was not wearing at the time of the crash. He was given an alcohol breath test at the police station that detected no alcohol in his blood.

Other pretrial release conditions included not driving and not leaving the state without prior approval. He was also ordered to surrender his passport and not possess weapons.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Bradley Rein back in court for uncharged GPS after Apple Store crash