Man who crashed into Massachusetts Apple Store, killing 1, out on bail

A man who crashed into an Apple Store in a town near Boston last month has been released on bail, the Plymouth County district attorney said.

One person was killed and another 19 injured when Bradley Rein, 53, crashed into the store on Nov. 21.

Rein was arrested and charged with motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

He was released on $100,000 bail this week with the stipulation that he’s not allowed to drive.

Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey, was killed when Rein crashed through the front window of the store in Hingham, Massachusetts.

Rein told police his foot caught on the accelerator when he was looking for another store, with his attorney describing it as a horrific accident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.