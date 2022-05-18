Man who crashed into McDonald's in Spokane Valley accused of possessing fentanyl

May 17—A man was arrested on drug and other charges Monday after he crashed into a McDonald's in Spokane Valley.

Spokane Valley deputies received reports of a couple smoking drugs inside a Jeep Liberty in a parking lot in the 2300 block of North Argonne Road at about 7:10 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the department.

Deputies responded and spotted the vehicle. A man got out of the back seat and deputies ordered him to sit on the bumper of their patrol car before contacting the rest of the people in the car, according to the news release.

The driver, Skywalker D. Renion, 39, didn't follow commands and his movements were slow and lethargic, the sheriff's office said.

Renion was asked to put his hands on the steering wheel but instead he put he the Jeep in drive and drove over curbs before crashing into a nearby McDonald's, the sheriff's office said.

After the crash, Renion tried to flee, the sheriff's office said, but he was quickly apprehended .

Once Renion was in custody, deputies discovered 70 small blue pills knows and "mexies" that often contain fentanyl, along with a baseball sized amount of a white crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies also found other drugs and $270 in cash.

Both Renion and his female passenger were injured in the crash and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Once released, Renion was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, driving under the influence, hit and run, obstructing and driving with a suspended license.

The Jeep was seized pending a search warrant with additional charges possible, the sheriff's office said.