Man crashed after police tried to pull him over for speeding Saturday night in Burton

Beaufort man gets slew of charges after he crashed Saturday night in Burton while driving away from police trying to pull him over for speeding, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters from the Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS were called out to the crash just after 10 p.m. Saturday, according to fire officials. When they got to the crash site, at the intersection of Pine Grove Road and Joe Frazier Road, they found an SUV that had rolled over multiple times.

Emergency responders checked the car and the area around it but didn’t find anyone, said Capt. Dan Byrne, a spokesperson for the fire district.

An SUV rollover crash in Burton Saturday night at the Joe Frazier Road and Pine Grove Road intersection.

The missing driver, according to Maj. Angela Viens, was found and charged later that night for driving away from police trying to pull him over. The driver, a 53-year-old Beaufort man, was allegedly going 62 mph in an area with a 35 mph speed limit. When police tried pulling him over, he sped away and crashed before running away.

The man was detained nearby the crash site and later taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center.

As of Sunday morning, he remained in custody at the detention center.