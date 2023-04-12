Man who crashed into squad cars held on $200K bond

Apr. 11—CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Holcombe man accused of intentionally crashing his vehicle into multiple squad cars on April 1 is being held on a $200,000 cash bond.

Mitchell W. Ludtke, 40, 30781 245th St., appeared via video Tuesday in Chippewa County Court on charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing or eluding an officer, criminal damage to a vehicle, and bail jumping. He also was cited for failure to stop, passing in a no passing zone, and operating left of center. Judge Steve Gibbs set a return court date for May 17.

Ludtke remains in custody in the Chippewa County Jail. If he is able to post bond, he cannot consume alcohol or enter taverns, take daily preliminary breath tests, and he cannot drive without a valid license.

According to the criminal complaint, the dispatch center received an anonymous tip that Ludtke was driving while intoxicated. An officer found Lutke and noted he was driving faster than posted speeds. "At one point, Mr. Ludtke abruptly came to a stop in the roadway causing the squad car to strike Mr. Ludtke's vehicle," the complaint reads. "The deputy noted that he then observed Mr. Ludtke put his car in reverse and struck the deputy's squad car."

Ludtke also "drove over the side" of another squad car. Both squad cars were considered to be disabled.

A second officer attempted to place spike strips on the road near Cornell.

"Mr. Ludtke slowed down and then swerved towards the Cornell officer in attempts to go around the spike strips," the complaint reads.

Ludtke lost control of his vehicle on Highway 64 in Dunn County and got stuck in the snow in a ditch. He was slow to exit the vehicle and did not comply with officers' commands. He failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. He was taken to a nearby hospital for a blood draw before being brought to the Chippewa County Jail. No toxicology results have been filed at this time.

There were no reported injuries to any involved parties.

Online court records show Ludtke was charged in Dunn County Court with hit-and-run involving an injury, second-offense drunken driving, resisting or obstructing an officer and bail jumping, stemming from a Dec. 30, 2021, incident. He returns to Dunn County Court on that matter on May 15.

Ludtke also was convicted of battery in Chippewa County Court. In March 2021, he was placed on probation. However, probation was later revoked, and in April 2022, he was ordered to serve seven months in jail.

Ludtke also was convicted of resisting or obstructing an officer in Dunn County Court in 2008.