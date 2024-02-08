Man crashes after being fatally wounded in Irving Park neighborhood, cops say

A 21-year-old man crashed into several cars after being fatally wounded while driving overnight in the Irving Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m. Thursday, the victim was headed east in the 3900 block of North Whipple Street when a white Jeep began following him at about the 4300 block of West Montrose Avenue, police said. A male opened fire, striking the victim to the back of the head.

The victim crashed into several vehicles and came to a stop after crashing into a tree, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Jeep continued south on Whipple.

No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.