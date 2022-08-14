Police said a man is facing charges after he led state troopers on a chase that ended when he crashed his vehicle into a building.

State police said troopers began a pursuit after a vehicle sped past them at 90 mph in Smithfield. Officers tried to pull the speeding vehicle over, but the driver would not stop.

Troopers said the pursuit lasted for about one mile before the vehicle crashed into a pharmacy on Main Street.

PHOTOS: Man crashes into building after leading state police in a chase in Fayette County, authorities say

Police said the driver was 60-year-old Kevin Gaskill, was taken into custody after the pursuit.

Gaskill is charged with fleeing and eluding and driving under the influence.

Court documents show that Gaskill already was due in court for separate DUI charges. Those documents say the incident occurred in May.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

