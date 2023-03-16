Man crashes into Columbus fire station, arrested on drug and weapon charges

A man has been arrested on drug and weapon charges after falling asleep at the wheel and crashing into a Columbus Fire Station, according to police.

Police were called to fire station 11 early Wednesday where they found a vehicle crashed into the building in the 4600 block of Warm Springs Road. The driver, 37-year-old Joseph Taylor was found to have fallen asleep at the wheel, according to officials.

Police say Taylor was found to be in possession of a firearm and drugs at the time.

He is being charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, duty upon striking a fixed object and failure to maintain lane.

He was transported to the Muscogee County jail and has a Recorder’s court hearing scheduled for Thursday morning.