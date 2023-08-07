Man crashes Dodge Charger into Racine City Hall, causes 'substantial' damage, police say

Racine City Hall

A 58-year-old man drove his car into Racine City Hall after being seen traveling at high speeds and driving through stop signs, Racine police said.

The man is in critical condition at a Milwaukee hospital, police said. The damage to City Hall was "substantial," according to a statement from police.

Officers were on foot Saturday shortly before 6 p.m. in the 1000 block of Villa Street when they observed a maroon Dodge Charger fail to stop for a posted stop sign, police said. The officers attempted to catch up for a traffic stop but the Charger evaded police by traveling at a high rate of speed, police said.

Moments later, it was reported that a Charger crashed into City Hall. The man was trapped inside the vehicle and needed to be extricated. He was transported to Ascension All Saints and ultimately airlifted to Milwaukee with severe injuries, police said.

Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are asked to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

