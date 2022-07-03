Man crashes through Paulding County gas station before shooting himself, deputies say

Paulding County deputies say several people are injured after a crash at a gas station led to a suicide attempt.

Deputies responded to the Al’s Exxon in the Rose’s Store/Union Community at 30 Highway 101 in North Dallas on Sunday morning regarding a multi-vehicle accident and a possible shooting.

Deputies say a white GMC Sierra crew cab truck was traveling southbound on GA 101 toward the GA 120/GA 101 intersection and it appeared that it was purposefully driven off of the roadway through the sign of Al’s Exxon.

Once the truck went through the sign, it hit multiple vehicles in the parking lot of the store, including the gas pumps.

Bystanders went to check on the driver and he grabbed a handgun. Deputies say according to witnesses, the man then shot himself in the head.

The man was treated by first responders and taken to the hospital. He is in critical condition, according to deputies.

Deputies say there were multiple people at the gas station when the accident happened and several of them were injured. As of now, none of the bystanders injuries are life threating.

Due to the family not being notified yet, the name of the driver of the white GMC Sierra will not be released.

Paulding county deputies said the Georgia State Patrol is investigating the motor vehicle accident portion of this incident and the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the suicide attempt portion of this incident.

