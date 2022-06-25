Man crashes into home after being shot dead, police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
A man is dead after getting shot and crashing into a house in southwest Memphis.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Arkansas Street at about 1:30 p.m.

A man was found shot after crashing into a house, police said.

According to officials, he was taken to Regional One and pronounced dead.

If you have any information, call 901-528-CASH with tips.

