Man crashes into snowbank during deputy pursuit; Several arrested for drugs, assault

Jan. 19—A London man is held under $50,000 cash bond and several charges stemming from an attempted flight from police early Sunday afternoon.

Corey Goldsberry, 28, of East Maple Street in London, was arrested after he crashed his vehicle into a snowbank during Sunday's snowfall. Goldsberry was observed traveling at 65 mph on the snow covered roads to avoid stopping for Laurel Sheriff's deputies, then running on foot after the crash. He then struggled with police after being taken into custody, according to a Laurel County Sheriff's Office press release.

He was charged with speeding, 26 mph over limit; second-degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot, and driving on DUI suspended license.

To add to the incident, it was learned that Goldsberry had several outstanding warrants, including one for failing to report to his probation officer on a charge for receiving stolen property. Another warrant was served on him for a crash in which he hit a motorcycle and fled the scene, leaving the operator of the motorcycle lying in the roadway with injuries. In another incident, Goldsberry was charged with first-degree unlawful imprisonment and third-degree terroristic threatening, as well as another separate warrant for failure to appear in court on charges of public intoxication.

Goldsberry's other bonds for the warrants range from $25,000, $5,000, and $750. No bond is listed for the parole absconding charge.

—

Two people were arrested on Thursday after Sheriff's officials went to locate a person with outstanding warrants. What they found was not only the wanted person, but another person and suspected heroin.

K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler, Maj. Chuck Johnson, Detective Allen Turner, and Deputies Brian France and Travis Napier went to Willow Branch Road in East Bernstadt on Thursday afternoon in hopes of locating Shawn Curt Mulrenin, who was wanted on two Laurel District Court warrants and a Boyle County warrant for bail jumping and a second one for failure to appear on contempt of court charges. The Laurel cases involved failure to appear on numerous traffic violations as well as one for theft by unlawful taking over $1,000.

On arrival at the home, Mulrenin was outside, but another male and a female fled into the back of the residence, according to a Laurel County Sheriff's Office press release. The female, 32-year-old Robyn Danielle Jones, was found in possession of suspected heroin and hypodermic needles, with two of those loaded. Mulrenin was found in possession of suspected heroin that possibly contained Fentanyl.

Jones was charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot and a Laurel District Court bench warrant for failure to appear in court on charges of driving on a DUI suspended license.

Mulrenin was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as the other warrants.

—

Two men landed in jail on Friday morning after the vehicle in which they were passengers was spotted weaving along the roadway. The arrests of Derek Mullins, 26, of Holly Grove Road in Corbin and Joseph Glen Isom, 19, of Roy Dugger Road in London, came around 1:32 a.m. along Interstate 75 in London. Mullins was the driver of the vehicle and was determined by Deputies Justin Taylor and Landry Collett to be driving on DUI-suspended license. He was also in possession of a large amount of suspected methamphetamine and a scooping spoon with residue on it, according to a Laurel County Sheriff's Office press release.

Isom, who initially gave deputies a wrong identity, was found in possession of a large amount of suspected methamphetamine and sandwich bags with residue inside them. He was charged with trafficking controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mullins was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on DUI-suspended license.

—

Two other people were arrested for possession of methamphetamine on Thursday.

A drug investigation at a business three miles east of London landed 35-year-old Sammy Bowling and 35-year-old Brian Winberry, both of London, in jail after they were found in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to a Laurel County Sheriff's Office press release.

Bowling had suspected methamphetamine, a glass smoking pipe and several used plastic bags. Winberry possessed suspected methamphetamine, a used hypodermic needle, a scale weight and several unused baggies. Winberry also had outstanding warrants for failure to appear in Laurel District Court for driving under the influence and a probation violation for theft by failure to make required disposition of property and a probation violation.

—

Breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home sent a London man to jail on Saturday night, Jan. 8. Nathan D. Moore, 42, of Indian Camp Road in London, was arrested off Locust Grove Road after he kicked in the door of a residence, gaining entry inside, according to a Laurel County Sheriff's Office press release. The female and another person told Laurel Sheriff's deputies that they defended themselves against Moore, causing injuries to him.

Moore was taken for medical treatment for the injuries, then was taken to jail after his release. He was charged with second-degree burglary, violation of a Kentucky EPO.

—

Monday morning brought the arrest of Tanner Alan Pomraning, 24, of Corbin, following an argument that turned physical.

When Sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene on Fields Lane, the female subject said that Pomraning had struck her in the face. He was charged with fourth-degree assault.

Further investigation revealed that Pomraning was also wanted on a Whitley County warrant for failing to appear on charges of driving under the influence. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

—

A non-injury crash landed a Barbourville man in jail on Monday morning as well.

Bryce Imel, 19, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck along KY 3431 when he collided with a backhoe. The truck was a short distance away from the backhoe, sitting sideways on the roadway and blocking traffic. Deputies Tommy Houston and James Sizemore determined that Imel was under the influence and taken to jail.