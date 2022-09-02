Man crashes stolen Infiniti during chase after shots fired at officers, MPD says

A Memphis man was charged with multiple crimes, including evading arrest, theft, drug and gun charges, after running from police and crashing a stolen car.

Officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) were in the area of Raines Road and Kelt Circle looking for the dark gray Infiniti Q40 that was involved in the shooting of an MPD officer when they spotted a dark gray Infinity Q40 and silver Infinity G35 following each other.

According to an affidavit, the officers tried to stop both cars, but the drivers sped away.

A short time later, police saw the Infiniti G35 crashed in the 4200 block of Bishops Gate. They saw the driver, later identified as Drama Compton, get out of the car and attempt to run away. After a brief foot chase, the officers caught Compton.

According to the affidavit, Compton attempted to pull away from the officers and would not obey their commands during the arrest.

Officers found a black Glock 26 Gen5 9mm handgun on the ground near Compton’s car. The gun had an extended magazine that contained 23 rounds, with one in the chamber.

A Michael Kors backpack with six baggies of marijuana inside was found inside the Infinity, which turned out to have been stolen on August 2.

Compton admitted to driving the car and knowing it was stolen.

Records showed Compton had pled guilty to attempted carjacking, aggravated assault, and employment of a firearm in an attempt to commit a felony in April 2019.

Compton was taken to 201 Poplar and charged with the following:

Convicted Felon in Poss of Handgun

Poss Deadly Weapon W/I Commit Crime

Theft of Property $2500-$10000

Intentionally Evade Arrest in Auto

Manuf Del/Sell/ Marijuana

Resisting Official Detention

Unlawful Poss Weapon

Evading Arrest

He is due in court Friday morning.

