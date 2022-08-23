Man crashes stolen U-Haul he used to swipe packages and steal from cars, Utah cops say

A man crashed a stolen U-Haul into an embankment after he used the vehicle to steal packages and items from cars in Utah neighborhoods, authorities say.

Police received several reports from residents in Riverton of car break-ins and packages going missing over the weekend, Riverton Police Department Sgt. Tony Wolfgramm told McClatchy News on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Around 6 a.m. on Sunday, police spotted a man driving the U-Haul through neighborhoods in Riverton and suspected it was the same person who residents had reported seeing on their Ring cameras after their items went missing, Wolfgramm said.

Authorities also recognized a woman walking in Riverton whom they had suspected of other vehicle thefts in the area, he said. They arrested the woman and she told officers the man driving the U-Haul was her boyfriend, he said.

When police began following the man and tried to make a traffic stop, he evaded authorities and crashed the U-Haul into an embankment in nearby Bluffdale, Wolfgramm said.

But when authorities reached the U-Haul, the man was gone, he said. It appeared the vehicle had stolen property inside it, he said.

Authorities know the man’s identity and are looking for him.

Riverton is about 20 miles south of Salt Lake City.

