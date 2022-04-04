Man’s credit score ruined after he says bank declared he had 18 months of late payments on car

A metro Atlanta man says his credit score is ruined after a major bank retroactively declared he had 18 straight months of late payments on his car.

It came a surprise for Christian Friese because Chase Bank had never sent him a notice or alert about a late payment during those 18 months. He says he always paid on time.

“I just want them to fix my credit — put it back to the way it should be,” Friese told Channel 2 Investigative reporter Justin Gray.

Friese said it was not until after he sold the 2019 Range Rover that he heard about the long list of alleged late payments.

“About two weeks later I get notified that there’s eighteen new late payments on my credit. Eighteen,” Friese said.

Friese said the month before he sold the car, Chase mistakenly flagged a late payment that he disputed.

Friese said Chase fixed the mistake, or so he thought.

It was a few weeks later that Chase notified him and told credit reporting bureaus that there were 18 late payments on the account.

“You have to understand the whole time I had the car never was I late. My credit was never showing late ever,” Friese said.

Friese runs a business making cellphone accessories that was hit hard at the start of the pandemic.

He entered into a COVID-19 relief payment plan with Chase at that time. Chase allowed him to skip payments and owe the money at the end of the lease.

But now the bank has determined that all the payments since then are late.

Friese has seen his credit score drop like a rock.

“My score has dropped 130 points. I can’t apply for anything. I actually wanted to buy a piece of property for an investment. I can’t qualify because my score is too low,” Friese said.

A Chase spokesperson says a member of their executive office is now investigating the case and will reach out to Friese directly.

