Man with criminal history charged with assaulting Greene County deputies

A man with a history of assault convictions was taken into custody Saturday night after allegedly assaulting Greene County Sherriff's deputies.

Deputies were responding to an assault near exit 75 of Interstate 44 after reports of a driver assaulting another driver following a car accident, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

When deputies approached the scene, Matthew Romesburg of Willard began to assault them, the sheriff's office said in a release. After continuing to struggle the 33-year-old man was taken into custody. Both deputies were transported to a local hospital for treatment after suffering injuries during the fray. One deputy's knee was injured while the other was treated for facial fractures, according to the release.

Romesburg was charged Sunday and is being held in the Greene County Jail with no bond. He was charged with second-degree assault of special victim, third-degree assault of a special victim, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, third-degree assault and unlawful use of weapon.

Romesburg has a history of assaults on his record and only recently was released from Greene County Jail. According to court documents on Case.net, he was sentenced to 180 days in jail, two years probation and 40 hours of community service at the end of 2022 in Greene County on three counts of assault in the fourth degree. He was taken back into custody in November 2023 for violating his parole, though released after four days.

He is also currently serving five years of probation from the circuit court of Polk County, according to Case.net, where he was sentenced in March for assault in the third degree.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Man allegedly assaults deputies while serving parole