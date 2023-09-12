Man criminally charged after allegedly trafficking turtles, hitting area wildlife officer with car
A man accused of trafficking turtles in Cincinnati and striking an area wildlife officer with his car has been indicted.
Alonso Oliver-Tucker, 37, of Pennsylvania, was indicted by a Hamilton County grand jury on charges of assault on a police officer and failure to comply with an order of a police officer, according to a release.
In July, State Wildlife Officer Brad Turner, assigned to Preble County, got a tip reporting turtles being sold in Cincinnati, according to a media release.
Turner and Wildlife Officer Andrew Dowdell, assigned to Butler County, responded to where the turtles were allegedly being sold.
The officers found two men selling red-eared sliders without the required propagation permit.
While officers talked with Oliver-Tucker he allegedly disobeyed officer’s verbal commands and drove away in his car.
While he accelerated he hit Turner with his car.
Turner was taken to an area hospital and released the same evening.
An arrest warrant was filed for Oliver-Tucker by the Cincinnati Police Department. He was arrested days later in Pennsylvania.
Officers seized more than 100 red-eared sliders.
Oliver-Tucker could face additional wildlife violations including include failure to obtain a propagation permit, failure to keep record of sales, failure to attach Passive Integrated Transponder (PIT) tags to turtles used in commercial sale, and deterrence of a wildlife officer.
The case remains under investigation.
Wildlife officials said anyone can report a wildlife violation through the Turn-In-A-Poacher (TIP) program. Wildlife violations can be reported anonymously by calling 800-POACHER (762-2437).