Man in critical after argument leads to shooting on Near West Side
CHICAGO - An argument between two men took a violent turn and led to a shooting on Chicago's Near West Side.
Chicago police were called at 6:32 p.m. Saturday to the 1900 block of W. Hastings Street.
Officers spoke with a 21-year-old man who was shot in the chest and shoulder. He told police he was in an argument with another man when the situation escalated.
The man pulled a gun and shot the 21-year-old, officials say.
The 21-year-old was taken by ambulance to Stroger Hospital and is in critical condition.
No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.