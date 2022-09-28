Man critical after being dropped off at Atlanta Medical Center with gunshot wound
Atlanta police said a man who was dropped off with a gunshot wound at Atlanta Medical Center Wednesday afternoon is in critical condition.
Police said they are still not sure where the shooting happened.
The victim was taken into surgery.
It’s unclear if police know the victim’s identity.
We’re working to learn more about this developing story, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.