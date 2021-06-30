Man critical after being shot in the back near the Allegheny Commons in Pittsburgh late Tuesday
Jun. 30—A man was in critical condition early Wednesday after, Pittsburgh police say, he arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the back.
Pittsburgh police officers from Zone 1 responded to reports of gunfire in the area of 255 E. Ohio St. at Allegheny Commons around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz. As officers were responding to the incident, they learned the man arrived the hospital after he flagged down a passing vehicle for help, Cruz said.
During an investigation, police recovered three guns from two scenes along East Ohio Street.
A man and a juvenile were taken to headquarters for questioning by detectives.
The scene was processed by the Mobile Crime Unit.
The investigation is ongoing.
Megan Tomasic is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 724-850-1203, mtomasic@triblive.com or via Twitter .