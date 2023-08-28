Man dies after being shot by Indianapolis police on city's northwest side

A man is dead after being shot by police Sunday night on the city's northwest side.

Minutes before 9:30 p.m. the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department posted to X (formerly Twitter) that officers were involved in a shooting in the 4500 block of Woodland Drive near West 46th Street and North High School Road.

About 6:45 p.m. officers were dispatched to an address in the area to check the welfare of a woman who lives there. The woman, who is older, pushed an emergency alert button and said someone was trying to kill her, said Lt. Shane Foley, a spokesperson for the police department.

Officers, Foley said, have a history at the address and were familiar with the people involved from past interactions.

When officers arrived they found a man outside with a machete and who "made threatening statements."

Video of the events unfolding posted to the Citizen app shows a man holding a machete yelling at officers standing nearby for several minutes.

SWAT responded along with negotiators and deployed less-than-lethal weapons (including bean bags shots and Tazers). During that exchange police said the man rushed toward officers with the machete, at which point an officer opened fire.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition but did not survive.

No officers were hurt.

The shooting comes days after police released video showing an officer shot an armed man in the back as he was running away from police after a traffic stop for reckless driving.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office ruled 49-year-old Gary Harrell’s cause of death as a "gunshot wound of chest" and declared it a homicide. "Injury and damage to organs" were in Harrell's "chest/chest cavity," the coroner's office clarified after the video was released last week.

That shooting prompted clergy members to call on Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Chief Randal Taylor to resign over what they call a lack of accountability among officers in the department.

More: Clergy call for resignation of Indianapolis Police Chief Randal Taylor

“Chief Taylor continues to protect police officers at the expense of creating a culture of accountability within the department to the detriment of having an environment where officers do not feel the need to protect and serve the taxpayers who pay their salaries," said Rev. David Greene Sr., senior pastor at Purpose of Life Ministries.

It’s the first time the Concerned Clergy, which was founded in the 1960s, has asked for a police chief’s resignation, Greene said.

