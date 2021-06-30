Man critical after being shot near the Allegheny Commons in Pittsburgh

Jun. 30—A man was in critical condition early Wednesday after Pittsburgh police say he arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the back.

Pittsburgh police officers from Zone 1 responded to reports of gunfire in the area of East Ohio Street at Allegheny Commons around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz. As officers were responding to the incident, they learned the man arrived the hospital after he flagged down a passing vehicle for help, Cruz said.

During an investigation, police recovered three guns from two scenes along East Ohio Street.

A man and a juvenile were taken to headquarters for questioning by detectives.

The scene was processed by the Mobile Crime Unit.

The investigation is ongoing.

Megan Tomasic is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 724-850-1203, mtomasic@triblive.com or via Twitter .