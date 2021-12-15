Man in critical condition after 3 people shot in East Tampa, police say

TAMPA — Two men and a woman were shot around 1 a.m. Wednesday on the 3800 block of N Avon Avenue, Tampa police say.

All three victims were taken to a local hospital. One man remained in critical condition later Wednesday morning while the second man and woman were stable, police say.

No other details about the shooting were released, including the identities of those involved.

Anyone with information was asked to call Tampa police at 813-231-6130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-873-8477.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.