Man in critical condition after alleged assault call, Sunbury police say

Sep. 13—SUNBURY — City police say one man is in critical condition and an investigation is underway after officers responded to an incident on 4th and Race streets Wednesday afternoon.

Acting Police Chief Travis Bremigen said officers were dispatched to the area of 4th and Race streets for a report of a male who rode his bicycle into another man on purpose, which led to an assault.

Emergency responders were attending to an unresponsive male when officers arrived, Bremigen said. The man was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, where Bremigen said he is listed in critical condition.

Bremigen said the public is not in danger and police are investigating the incident.

"This is an ongoing investigation into an assault and no further information will be released at this time," he said.

The area of Third to Fourth and Race streets were closed for nearly two hours while police conducted their investigation, Bremigen said.

Bremigen said he is not releasing any names at this time.