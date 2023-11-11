Man in 'critical condition' after assault outside Loddon pub

Police cordoned off part of Bridge Street where medical equipment was still visible on the ground

A man is in a "critical condition" after an assault outside a pub in Norfolk.

Police were called to reports of an attack near the King's Head in Bridge Street, Loddon, at about 21:30 GMT on Friday 10 November.

The victim, aged in his 50s, suffered a serious head injury and was taken to hospital.

Five men in their 20s have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

David Crease, 81, from Chedgrave, had been walking home at about 21:45 when he said he saw someone performing CPR outside the Happy Buddha Chinese Takeaway on the corner of George Lane and Bridge Street.

"It was before the emergency services arrived and I could see that a group of young people were already helping by closing off the road and holding torches," he added.

Norfolk Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward

Philip Taylor, landlord of The King's Head claimed the incident had taken place soon after he'd asked a group of people to leave his beer garden.

