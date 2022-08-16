Man in critical condition after attempted robbery leads to shooting in southwest Atlanta
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Joseph LoweryAmerican minister
Atlanta police say a man is in critical condition after an attempted robbery.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
According to Capt. Hunt with APD, a man was shot in his stomach and he is in critical condition.
The shooting happened in the 100 block of Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. SW.
TRENDING STORIES:
Fulton County district attorney says gang sympathizers threatening witness in rapper Young Thug case
Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s daughter arrested on suspicion of DUI, underage drinking
Witness follows, shoots suspect after seeing him stab driver to death at Atlanta gas station
Police say the shooter fled the scene on foot.
Investigators are still working to gather details surrounding the attempted robbery and shooting.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: