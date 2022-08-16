Man in critical condition after attempted robbery leads to shooting in southwest Atlanta

In this article:

Atlanta police say a man is in critical condition after an attempted robbery.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to Capt. Hunt with APD, a man was shot in his stomach and he is in critical condition.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. SW.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police say the shooter fled the scene on foot.

Investigators are still working to gather details surrounding the attempted robbery and shooting.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: