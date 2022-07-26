Male in critical condition after being assaulted in downtown Pittsburgh

A male is in the hospital after being assaulted in downtown Pittsburgh.

According to Allegheny County 911, police and EMS were called to the 700 block of Smithfield Street between Liberty Avenue and 7th Avenue at 7:55 p.m.

According to Pittsburgh police, the male was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police also said one person is in custody in connection to the assault.

The investigation is ongoing.

