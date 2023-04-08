Man in critical condition after being found shot in vehicle in Mt. Washington

A man was found shot in Mt. Washington Friday night.

Pittsburgh police responded to calls of shots fired in the area of Boggs and Warrington Avenues just before 11:20 p.m.

The man was found in a vehicle on Warrington Avenue with a gunshot wound to the back, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

EMS transported him to a local hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

