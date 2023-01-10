Man in critical condition after being found unresponsive next to car on fire in Brookline

A man was rushed to the hospital after he was found unresponsive next to a burning car in Brookline.

Officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Whited Street around 3:40 a.m. for a reported vehicle fire.

When emergency crews arrived, they found a man who was unresponsive across from his vehicle, which was engulfed in flames.

The man was taken to a hospital by medics in critical condition.

Pittsburgh police said there was no immediate evidence of a crash. It’s unknown at this time whether the driver experienced a medical emergency or if there was a vehicle issue that caused the fire.

The Fire Investigation Unit is investigating.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

3 in custody, 1 suspect injured after chase, crash on Rt. 51; incident connected to weekend homicide Teenager shot multiple times in Penn Hills Man accused of stabbing estranged wife to death in Pittsburgh’s South Side Slopes arrested VIDEO: Unattended air fryer leads to house fire in Beaver County DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts