Man in critical condition after being 'intentionally' struck by vehicle Sunday

A man is in critical condition after police said he was intentionally struck by a vehicle in Eaton County early Sunday morning.

Eaton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 3800 block of Bostedor Road in Eaton Rapids Township about 4:45 a.m. and found a 49-year-old man who had been intentionally run over by a vehicle.

A 46-year-old man fled the scene in his vehicle to the 8800 block of South Royston Road where he then fled on foot, the sheriff’s office said in a release.

K9 units from the Michigan State Police and Lansing police tracked the man, and police believe he was picked up by a vehicle.

Eaton County deputies found and arrested the man in the city of Eaton Rapids. He is being held at the Eaton County jail for assault with attempt to murder, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim is in critical but stable condition at an area hospital, the sheriff’s office said. The Eaton County Accident Investigation team and Eaton Rapids police also assisted.

Police identified the 17-year-old girl killed in a shooting early Friday morning.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Man in critical condition after being 'intentionally' struck by vehicle in Eaton County