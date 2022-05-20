Man in critical condition after being run over in Kennewick parking lot

A 49-year-old man is in critical condition after he was run over in a Columbia Center Boulevard parking lot.

The man appears to have been lying in the parking lot of Shari’s Restaurant and Ulta Beauty on the 1200 block of Columbia Center Boulevard when a car struck him Thursday evening, according to a Kennewick Police Department report.

Investigators found that the 21-year-old driver was driving slowly.

When police arrived shortly before 5:15 p.m., they discovered the car was still on top of the man. Officers and others at the scene were able to lift the car off him

Officer began providing medical help until Kennewick medics arrived.

He was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. As of early Friday morning, he was in critical condition.

Facebook commenters who said they were in the parking lot that evening have reported that the man appeared to be intoxicated.

The names of the injured man and driver are not being released at this point, Kennewick police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Kennewick police through the non-emergency dispatch number 509-628-0333.