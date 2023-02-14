Man in critical condition after being ‘severely beaten,’ stomped on in downtown Orlando

A man in his 50s was critically injured after being beaten and stomped on Sunday in downtown, the Orlando Police Department said.

Police said bike officers were called to a fight on West Central Boulevard near North Garland Avenue.

Surveillance footage led them to Christopher Blue, investigators said.

“While being interviewed, Blue confessed to stomping (on) the victim’s head several times,” police said in a news release.

Blue was charged with attempted murder.

The victim remains hospitalized in critical condition.

