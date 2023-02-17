Man in critical condition after being shot in Indio bar Neil’s Lounge

A man remained hospitalized in critical condition Thursday afternoon, a day after being shot during an altercation in an Indio bar, police said. A suspect was in custody.

Officers got a report of a shooting at Neil's Lounge, which is on Highway 111 near Madison Street, at about 11:45 p.m., police spokesperson Ben Guitron said. He did not provide the victim's name.

When officers got there, bar patrons and workers had already detained the man who witnesses say fired the shots, Guitron said. That man, 44-year-old Jose Ulloa of La Quinta, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Ulloa remains in custody, according to jail records, and Guitron said he had a gun that was taken as evidence.

The shooting occurred nearly a year to the day after a man was arrested for firing a gun inside Neil's Lounge in 2022. In that incident, no one was hurt but the bar was damaged.

Neil's, which has a western vibe and nightly karaoke, has been a fixture in east valley for decades. It opened in 1930, according to a post from the owner on Yelp. Celebrities including Lady Gaga have stopped there when in town for the Coachella or Stagecoach music festivals.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Shooting at Neil's Lounge in Indio leaves man in critical condition