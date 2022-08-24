Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times at Chevron in DeKalb County, police say
A man is listed in critical condition after being shot at multiple times in DeKalb County, police say.
Police responded to the 600 block of Panola and Redan Road in reference to a person shot call. When they arrived, they found a man believed to be in his 50′s inside of his vehicle that had crashed into a light pole, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Witnesses told police the man was sitting in his vehicle at a Chevron gas station when his vehicle was shot at multiple times.
The man attempted to drive away and put his vehicle in gear, to leave the scene, but his injuries were too severe, police said.
Police say the man was transported to the hospital in critical condition and according to police, the investigation is ongoing.
