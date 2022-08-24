Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times at Chevron in DeKalb County, police say

A man is listed in critical condition after being shot at multiple times in DeKalb County, police say.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police responded to the 600 block of Panola and Redan Road in reference to a person shot call. When they arrived, they found a man believed to be in his 50′s inside of his vehicle that had crashed into a light pole, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told police the man was sitting in his vehicle at a Chevron gas station when his vehicle was shot at multiple times.

TRENDING STORIES:

The man attempted to drive away and put his vehicle in gear, to leave the scene, but his injuries were too severe, police said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police say the man was transported to the hospital in critical condition and according to police, the investigation is ongoing.

IN OTHER NEWS:



