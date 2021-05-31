Man in critical condition after being shot in Long Reach in Columbia on Sunday night, police say

May 31—A man was injured in a shooting Sunday night in Columbia and is in critical condition, police say.

Howard County Police said they were called to the 6000 block of Foreland Garth in Long Reach for a report of gunshots around 7:10 p.m.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound behind the Exxon gas station.

The man was transported to Shock Trauma, where he is in critical condition, police said.