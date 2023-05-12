Man in critical condition after being shot near Washington Park Natatorium, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting near Washington Park Thursday.

Authorities said officers received reports of a person shot outside the Washington Park Natatorium on Ollie Street Northwest at 9:01 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he is in critical condition. His identity has not been released.

Police have not identified a suspect or what led to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.

