Man in critical condition after being shot near Washington Park Natatorium, police say
Atlanta police are investigating a shooting near Washington Park Thursday.
Authorities said officers received reports of a person shot outside the Washington Park Natatorium on Ollie Street Northwest at 9:01 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.
The victim was taken to the hospital, where he is in critical condition. His identity has not been released.
Police have not identified a suspect or what led to the shooting.
The investigation remains ongoing.
