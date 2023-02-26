Man in critical condition after being shot during fight, Atlanta police say

A man is in critical condition after officials say he was shot Saturday night during a fight.

Atlanta police said around 9 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to reports of a person shot at a home on Parsons Place SW.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

Authorities said he was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he is in critical condition.

According to the preliminary investigation, the victim was shot during a fight with several men.

It is unclear if anyone has been taken into custody.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

