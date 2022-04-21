Man in critical condition after being shot in Spring Hill

A man was rushed to a hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood early Thursday.

Pittsburgh police and medics responded to the 1700 block of Rhine Street around 3 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times in the stomach.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Right now, police have said there are no suspect descriptions. Pittsburgh police continue to investigate.

NEW THIS MORNING: a man is in critical condition after being shot in the stomach in Spring Hill, according to Pittsburgh Police. The shooting happened around 3a near the intersection of Rhine St and Yetta Ave.

