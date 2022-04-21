Man in critical condition after being shot in Spring Hill

WPXI.com News Staff
·1 min read

A man was rushed to a hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood early Thursday.

Pittsburgh police and medics responded to the 1700 block of Rhine Street around 3 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times in the stomach.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Right now, police have said there are no suspect descriptions. Pittsburgh police continue to investigate.

TRENDING NOW:

Pittsburgh ranked as most affordable city to buy a home in the world Dwayne Haskins’ wife called 911 the morning of his death, said he was out of gas Woodland Hills School District superintendent remembers student killed in Pittsburgh mass shooting VIDEO: Pittsburgh-area community leaders come together to address recent string of violence DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories